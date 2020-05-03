Robert M. "Bob" Boyer
1939 - 2020
Robert "Bob" M. Boyer, Sr.

January 29, 1939 - April 30, 2020

Robert "Bob" M. Boyer, Sr. was born on January 29, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa, and passed on April 30, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was the son of Grace (Humble) Land and Gilbert Boyer. He was married to Judith "Judy" Janelle Colvin on June 2, 1957.

Bob was a switchman at Foote Mineral, and a master mechanic at St. Louis Gear in Keokuk, Iowa. He also owned and operated Bill's Shoe Shop and Mr. Cobbler for 50 years. He was a member of Hardin Lodge #29 A.F&A.M. for 50 years. Bob's hobbies included guns, elk hunting, the Colorado outdoors, leather carving, collecting Indian artifacts, country music, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Willard Land; sister, Judith Ann Bevering, and great-grandson, Colten Mark Boyer.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of Grand Junction; sons, Robert Jr. (Mary Beth) of Longmont, Colorado; Brian of Platteville, Wisconsin; Bill (Robin) of Berthoud, Colorado, and Tim (Sue) of Yorkville, Illinois; daughters, Ann (Ray) Zumwalt of Leesburg, Alabama, and Amanda (Jeremy) Thacker of Pocahontas, Illinois. Bob and Judy were blessed with 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Bob's care has been entrusted to Martin Mortuary.

A memorial service will not be held. Instead, the family would be grateful if you could take a moment to leave condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
