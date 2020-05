Robert "Bob" M. Boyer, Sr.January 29, 1939 - April 30, 2020Robert "Bob" M. Boyer, Sr. was born on January 29, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa, and passed on April 30, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.Bob was the son of Grace (Humble) Land and Gilbert Boyer. He was married to Judith "Judy" Janelle Colvin on June 2, 1957.Bob was a switchman at Foote Mineral, and a master mechanic at St. Louis Gear in Keokuk, Iowa. He also owned and operated Bill's Shoe Shop and Mr. Cobbler for 50 years. He was a member of Hardin Lodge #29 A.F&A.M. for 50 years. Bob's hobbies included guns, elk hunting, the Colorado outdoors, leather carving, collecting Indian artifacts, country music, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Willard Land; sister, Judith Ann Bevering, and great-grandson, Colten Mark Boyer.He is survived by his wife, Judy of Grand Junction; sons, Robert Jr. (Mary Beth) of Longmont, Colorado; Brian of Platteville, Wisconsin; Bill (Robin) of Berthoud, Colorado, and Tim (Sue) of Yorkville, Illinois; daughters, Ann (Ray) Zumwalt of Leesburg, Alabama, and Amanda (Jeremy) Thacker of Pocahontas, Illinois. Bob and Judy were blessed with 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Bob's care has been entrusted to Martin Mortuary.A memorial service will not be held. Instead, the family would be grateful if you could take a moment to leave condolences at www.martinmortuary.com