Robert D. Marquis

June 14, 1950 - May 11, 2018

A golden heart stopped beating one year ago. You were husband, father, brother, grandpa, veterinarian, mentor, friend and colleague to many. We came to know, trust and love you so much during your precious time on this earth that it now seems impossible to believe that we have lived an entire year without you. The tears may never quite dry, but, through them, we will always see your smile, hear your voice and remember your unwavering kindness. We honor your remarkable life and the infinite ways it touched so many.

Forever and Always,

Your Burdie, family and friends

Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 11, 2019

