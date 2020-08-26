Robert Michels
October 27, 1934 - August 20, 2020
Robert "Bob" Allen Michels, age 85, passed away August 20, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Born on October 27, 1934, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Glen Allen Michels and Dorothy (Sperber) Michels who had three children, all born in Grand Junction, Colorado: Elisabeth Hays (deceased), Robert, and John "Jack" Michels, Bob attended District 51 Schools, graduating from Grand Junction High in 1953. He was active in both the Tiger Band and orchestra, playing first chair clarinet.
Bob joined the United States Navy in 1954 and proudly served aboard the USS ESSEX CVA-9 as an electrician's mate. He was honorably discharged in 1958, and enrolled in the Electrical Trades Program of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 8th District Local 969. Bob worked as an electrician until retirement.
He married Ruth Crumb on June 5, 1960. The had two daughters, Danna Lynn and Anita Kay.
Bob is survived by his wife; daughters, Danna (Charles Hardy) and Anita (Danny Bornschein); brother, Jack and family; grandsons, Ronald Walz (Shaleen), Robert Walz (Felicia), Daniel Bornschein, Matthew Bornschein (Sierra), and Casey Bornschein (Cassidy); eight great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob loved life and lived it to its fullest whether it was fishing on the Grand Mesa, Jeeping in the San Juan mountains with friends, or traveling with his wife. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, a tool, or piece of advice. He never had a bad day and was always ready to go to an Avalanche Hockey game or host a family barbecue. The great-grandchildren will always remember Grandpa Bob for his hand-crafted wooden horses and toys, smoked fish and homemade ice cream.
Bob was baptized and confirmed and was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of Messiah in Grand Junction, Colorado. He took pride in the fact that his mother and father were some of the original members of the Messiah congregation.
Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of Messiah, 11th and Teller, Grand Junction, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Our thanks and gratitude to the team from HopeWest for their continuous care and support in helping to help make Bob's final wish to remain at home possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bob's honor to the Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or HopeWest.