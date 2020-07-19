1/1
Robert Orcen "Hap" Branson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Orcen "Hap" Branson

November 14, 1935 - April 22, 2020

Robert Orcen "Hap" Branson, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at home on April 22, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was 84 years old. Hap loved big! He never met a stranger and could tell stories for days. Hap was a devoted husband, kind father and grandfather, storyteller, fisherman, hunter, singer of old songs, inventor, generous friend, and fierce lover of his family.

Hap was born in Del Norte, Colorado, on November 14, 1935, to Melvin John and Mamie Leota Branson. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marines and was stationed in the Philippines. Hap met and married the love of his life, Betty Lou Canaday, on July 27, 1962. His career included working as a caster, miner, and electrician. He was also a proud member of the mine rescue team. Hap started and managed several of his own businesses, including A Second Attic Storage.

Hap is survived by his wife, Betty Lou, and children, Hiedi Lou, Shannan Sue, and Michael Shane.

A memorial service will be held at the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado, at 10:00 a.m. on July 24, 2020.

In Hap's memory, please be kind, share joy, and care for nature!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved