Robert Orcen "Hap" BransonNovember 14, 1935 - April 22, 2020Robert Orcen "Hap" Branson, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at home on April 22, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was 84 years old. Hap loved big! He never met a stranger and could tell stories for days. Hap was a devoted husband, kind father and grandfather, storyteller, fisherman, hunter, singer of old songs, inventor, generous friend, and fierce lover of his family.Hap was born in Del Norte, Colorado, on November 14, 1935, to Melvin John and Mamie Leota Branson. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marines and was stationed in the Philippines. Hap met and married the love of his life, Betty Lou Canaday, on July 27, 1962. His career included working as a caster, miner, and electrician. He was also a proud member of the mine rescue team. Hap started and managed several of his own businesses, including A Second Attic Storage.Hap is survived by his wife, Betty Lou, and children, Hiedi Lou, Shannan Sue, and Michael Shane.A memorial service will be held at the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado, at 10:00 a.m. on July 24, 2020.In Hap's memory, please be kind, share joy, and care for nature!