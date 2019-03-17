Robert L. Plant
March 20, 1934 - March 14, 2019
Robert L. Plant passed away on March 14, 2019, at his home, at the age of 84.
He was born in Akron, Colorado in 1934. He moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado, where he attended Rocky Ford High School and was an outstanding athlete. He served in the U.S. Army with the rank of Sergeant, and then attended the University of Northern Colorado and Colorado A & M, where he received both Bachelors and Masters degrees. He also completed advance doctoral work at the University of Wyoming. He taught school and coached football and basketball in Rangely, Colorado, and served as a high school principal there, as well as in Idaho Springs, Colorado, and Rock Springs, Wyoming. There he met his wife, Leah, to whom he was married for 37 years.
Bob loved golf, bowling, windsurfing, bicycling, and hiking, sports in which he continued to excel. He was also an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his wife, Leah; step-children, Erica Nousi and Tim Nousi (Jessica); children, Heidi Telesforo, Gloria Aubrey, Tom Plant (Misako), and Jordan Plant; sister, Ruth; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by son, Steve; ; sister, Carol, and parents, James and Norma Campbell.
His family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Bob by HopeWest, and requests that memorial donations be sent to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
