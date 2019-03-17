Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Plant. View Sign

Robert L. Plant

March 20, 1934 - March 14, 2019

Robert L. Plant passed away on March 14, 2019, at his home, at the age of 84.

He was born in Akron, Colorado in 1934. He moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado, where he attended Rocky Ford High School and was an outstanding athlete. He served in the U.S. Army with the rank of Sergeant, and then attended the University of Northern Colorado and Colorado A & M, where he received both Bachelors and Masters degrees. He also completed advance doctoral work at the University of Wyoming. He taught school and coached football and basketball in Rangely, Colorado, and served as a high school principal there, as well as in Idaho Springs, Colorado, and Rock Springs, Wyoming. There he met his wife, Leah, to whom he was married for 37 years.

Bob loved golf, bowling, windsurfing, bicycling, and hiking, sports in which he continued to excel. He was also an avid sports fan.

He is survived by his wife, Leah; step-children, Erica Nousi and Tim Nousi (Jessica); children, Heidi Telesforo, Gloria Aubrey, Tom Plant (Misako), and Jordan Plant; sister, Ruth; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by son, Steve; ; sister, Carol, and parents, James and Norma Campbell.

His family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Bob by HopeWest, and requests that memorial donations be sent to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



Robert L. PlantMarch 20, 1934 - March 14, 2019Robert L. Plant passed away on March 14, 2019, at his home, at the age of 84.He was born in Akron, Colorado in 1934. He moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado, where he attended Rocky Ford High School and was an outstanding athlete. He served in the U.S. Army with the rank of Sergeant, and then attended the University of Northern Colorado and Colorado A & M, where he received both Bachelors and Masters degrees. He also completed advance doctoral work at the University of Wyoming. He taught school and coached football and basketball in Rangely, Colorado, and served as a high school principal there, as well as in Idaho Springs, Colorado, and Rock Springs, Wyoming. There he met his wife, Leah, to whom he was married for 37 years.Bob loved golf, bowling, windsurfing, bicycling, and hiking, sports in which he continued to excel. He was also an avid sports fan.He is survived by his wife, Leah; step-children, Erica Nousi and Tim Nousi (Jessica); children, Heidi Telesforo, Gloria Aubrey, Tom Plant (Misako), and Jordan Plant; sister, Ruth; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by son, Steve; ; sister, Carol, and parents, James and Norma Campbell.His family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Bob by HopeWest, and requests that memorial donations be sent to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506. Funeral Home Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc

2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

(970) 243-2450 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close