Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Quincy Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Quincy Johnson



June 22, 1931 - January 16, 2020



Robert Q. Johnson "Bob", 88, died unexpectedly at his home in Grand Junction, January 16, 2020.



He was born June 22, 1931, in Toulon, Illinois and moved to Palisade when he was in the seventh grade. He graduated from Palisade High School in 1950. Later that year he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Rush. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last September.



A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was a hard-working crane and heavy equipment operator for 50 years.



Bob, a genuine Jeremiah Johnson, had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed watching classic western movies and tv shows. A loving husband and father, he treasured the time he spent with his family. He could often be found in the grandstands watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in football, baseball, and basketball games, track, cross-country, rodeos, cheer leading, and a multitude of school programs and events. He was a frequent attendee at NHRA drag races.



Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Bobetta Johnson; parents, Forest and Cornelia Johnson, and sister, Martha Knueppel.



He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters, Debbie Revis (Barry), Sheryl Johnson Bernstein (Kenny), and Robin Spaid (Bob); son, Scott Johnson (Tracy); grandchildren, Sheldon Revis (Vanessa), Tosha Spaid (David), Butch Spaid (Brandi), Kaleb Johnson, and Brandon Bernstein (Tracey); great-grandchildren, Macey Fowle, Shaylee, Jaykin and Trig Spaid, Bodie Revis, Navy Christensen, Lyla and Landon Bernstein.



Robert Quincy JohnsonJune 22, 1931 - January 16, 2020Robert Q. Johnson "Bob", 88, died unexpectedly at his home in Grand Junction, January 16, 2020.He was born June 22, 1931, in Toulon, Illinois and moved to Palisade when he was in the seventh grade. He graduated from Palisade High School in 1950. Later that year he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Rush. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last September.A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was a hard-working crane and heavy equipment operator for 50 years.Bob, a genuine Jeremiah Johnson, had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed watching classic western movies and tv shows. A loving husband and father, he treasured the time he spent with his family. He could often be found in the grandstands watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in football, baseball, and basketball games, track, cross-country, rodeos, cheer leading, and a multitude of school programs and events. He was a frequent attendee at NHRA drag races.Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Bobetta Johnson; parents, Forest and Cornelia Johnson, and sister, Martha Knueppel.He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters, Debbie Revis (Barry), Sheryl Johnson Bernstein (Kenny), and Robin Spaid (Bob); son, Scott Johnson (Tracy); grandchildren, Sheldon Revis (Vanessa), Tosha Spaid (David), Butch Spaid (Brandi), Kaleb Johnson, and Brandon Bernstein (Tracey); great-grandchildren, Macey Fowle, Shaylee, Jaykin and Trig Spaid, Bodie Revis, Navy Christensen, Lyla and Landon Bernstein. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close