Robert Quincy Johnson
June 22, 1931 - January 16, 2020
Robert Q. Johnson "Bob", 88, died unexpectedly at his home in Grand Junction, January 16, 2020.
He was born June 22, 1931, in Toulon, Illinois and moved to Palisade when he was in the seventh grade. He graduated from Palisade High School in 1950. Later that year he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Rush. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last September.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was a hard-working crane and heavy equipment operator for 50 years.
Bob, a genuine Jeremiah Johnson, had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed watching classic western movies and tv shows. A loving husband and father, he treasured the time he spent with his family. He could often be found in the grandstands watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in football, baseball, and basketball games, track, cross-country, rodeos, cheer leading, and a multitude of school programs and events. He was a frequent attendee at NHRA drag races.
Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Bobetta Johnson; parents, Forest and Cornelia Johnson, and sister, Martha Knueppel.
He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters, Debbie Revis (Barry), Sheryl Johnson Bernstein (Kenny), and Robin Spaid (Bob); son, Scott Johnson (Tracy); grandchildren, Sheldon Revis (Vanessa), Tosha Spaid (David), Butch Spaid (Brandi), Kaleb Johnson, and Brandon Bernstein (Tracey); great-grandchildren, Macey Fowle, Shaylee, Jaykin and Trig Spaid, Bodie Revis, Navy Christensen, Lyla and Landon Bernstein.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020