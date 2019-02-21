Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Raff. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Raff

August 31, 1924 - February 16, 2019

Bob, age 94, passed away following a stay at Vineyards Memory Care.

He was born August 31, 1924, in Garden City, Missouri, to Calvin and Nellie Raff. He was the sixth of 12 children whom all have passed.

Bob worked on the family farm before joining the Army, May 1944. He trained at Camp Hood, Texas for the European theater. He was honorably discharged, January 1945.

On February 16,1947, he married Anita Mears in Grand Junction. They just celebrated 72 years!

Bob worked various jobs until he was employed at Climax Uranium Mill for eight years. Prior to retiring he worked at Rio Grand Motor Ways.

Bob was a member of the Assembly of God Church until his death. He valued Christian principles and applied them by being friendly to everyone he met. He loved deer hunting on the Pinion Mesa.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Raff; sons, Bobby (Dee) Raff of Cleveland, TN; Jimmy (Sherry) Raff of Clifton, CO; grandchildren, Amber, Brian and Bret, and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Austin, Ahnna, Anderson and Josiah.

Celebration of Life February 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Cross Point Church, 2697 Hwy 50, Orchard Mesa.



Robert "Bob" RaffAugust 31, 1924 - February 16, 2019Bob, age 94, passed away following a stay at Vineyards Memory Care.He was born August 31, 1924, in Garden City, Missouri, to Calvin and Nellie Raff. He was the sixth of 12 children whom all have passed.Bob worked on the family farm before joining the Army, May 1944. He trained at Camp Hood, Texas for the European theater. He was honorably discharged, January 1945.On February 16,1947, he married Anita Mears in Grand Junction. They just celebrated 72 years!Bob worked various jobs until he was employed at Climax Uranium Mill for eight years. Prior to retiring he worked at Rio Grand Motor Ways.Bob was a member of the Assembly of God Church until his death. He valued Christian principles and applied them by being friendly to everyone he met. He loved deer hunting on the Pinion Mesa.He is survived by his wife, Anita Raff; sons, Bobby (Dee) Raff of Cleveland, TN; Jimmy (Sherry) Raff of Clifton, CO; grandchildren, Amber, Brian and Bret, and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Austin, Ahnna, Anderson and Josiah.Celebration of Life February 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Cross Point Church, 2697 Hwy 50, Orchard Mesa. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close