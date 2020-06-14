Robert T. Herrera
1953 - 2020
Robert T. Herrera

February 14, 1953 - June 2, 2020

Robert passed unexpectedly on June 2, 2020.

He was hard working, fun loving, and had a great sense of humor. He was always there to lend a helping hand. Robert enjoyed life to the fullest, and enjoyed time with his family and friends.

Robert's hobbies included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, archery, and camping; anything out of doors. The mountains were his passion.

He was an excellent dry-waller, and had the talent of making old things new again. He was working in maintenance for Rocky Mountain C Stores. Special thanks to Rocky Mountain C Stores and Red Rock Archery for their support.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dolores Herrera; son, Robert J. Herrera; daughter, Stacy Carothers; three brothers; five sisters; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6&50 in Fruita, on June 17, 10:00 a.m. Please wear a mask.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
