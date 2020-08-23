Robert Van FaithJanuary 21, 1942 - August 18, 2020Robert V. Faith of Grand Junction passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Vineyards Memory Care and Assisted Living in Grand Junction, CO, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.Robert (known as Van) was born in Wichita, KS, January 21, 1942, to Robert H. Faith and Rosemary Faith. Moving to Colorado, the family lived in Telluride, then settled in Grand Junction, CO.After graduating from Grand Junction High School, Van moved to Kansas to attend a Linotype School, then worked in Council Grove, Kansas, at the Republican Newspaper as a Typesetter. There he met and married Karen Daniels, April 25, 1965. He attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, for a semester before moving his family to Worland, Wyoming, and was employed at Northern Wyoming Daily Newspaper in the print shop.The couple had two children: daughter, Kristine Lynn, and son, Leigh Alan. The couple divorced in June 1984. He never remarried.Van was a carpenter, remodeler, and also obtained his Real Estate License before returning to Grand Junction. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, rock climbing, gold-panning, painting with watercolors, and spending time in Ouray, CO.Van was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Kristine (Tom) Monday, and Leigh Faith; grandchildren, Brandon (Shelby Shafer) Faith, Tyler Faith, and Ashleigh Faith; step-grandson, John Tobin; great-granddaughter, Arianna Rosemary Faith, and brother, Mack Faith of Memphis, TN.Graveside services will be held August 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, CO.In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ouray, CO, Volunteer Fire Department in Van's memory can be made.