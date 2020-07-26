Roberta "Bobbie" Meyn FuocoAugust 21, 1927 - July 20, 2020Roberta "Bobbie" Meyn Fuoco passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home July 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Fuoco.Bobbie was born August 21, 1927 in DeBeque, CO, to Virginia Dare Meyn and Rudy Meyn. She was the fourth of five sisters. All preceded Bobbie in death, except Jackie Renfrow of Delta, CO.Bobbie attended Mesa College (now Colorado Mesa University) as did all of her sisters. While attending Mesa College, she met her future husband, honorably discharged U.S. Air Force Lt. Earl J. Fuoco. They married in 1947.Bobbie is survived by daughters, Susan (Stuart E. Aanes, DVM) and Jeannie (Harold J. Baer M.D.); grandchildren, Jessica Mears (Roy), Stephanie Reese (Matt) and Amy Baer (Keith); son, Bob Fuoco (Anna Maria Fuoco), and grandchildren, Nicole (Mike), Tony Fuoco (Kim) and Taylor Fuoco (Carrie). She was a proud great-grandmother to Olivia, Madeline, Nathan, Sierra, Robert, Alaina, Micah, Porter, Delaney and Jonah.Services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.