Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888

Rockie Allen Mancuso



June 17, 1954 - November 17, 2019



Rockie Allen Mancuso, age 65, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by family in his home. He fought tough through the very end dealing with a very debilitating disease, Polyneuropathy Amyloidosis.



Rockie was born June 17, 1954, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Charles and Patricia (Warner) Mancuso. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1973. On August 27, 1976, he married Juanita Herrera.



Rockie is survived by his loving wife, Nita, of 43 years; son, Marc (Dana) Mancuso; grandchildren, Ryder and Jamyson; daughter, Michelle (DeWayne) Cameron; grandchildren, Brandon, DJ, JaMarcus and Marshawn; step-mom, Barbara Mancuso, and extended family.



Rockie was a loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Chuck and Jimmy.



Rockie loved the outdoors, bingo, keno, playing scratch tickets and the bright lights and sounds of Las Vegas. He worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. Rockie received several letters of commendation during his career for outstanding police work. He helped apprehend numerous suspects in his career. Most notable was when Rockie disarmed a gunman after a lengthy chase from Whitewater, Colorado by police and sheriff's deputies. Rockie approached the suspect while police officers, sheriff's deputies, and the SWAT teams had their guns drawn on the gunman. Rockie talked briefly to the suspect before he disarmed the gunman and was immediately arrested.



Rockie medically retired from the Veteran's Administration Hospital in 2014 after 24 years. He spent his free time watching various sports and old war movies on TV, riding his motorcycle with his buddies, and watching his children/grandchildren play sports, hunting, fishing and gambling. Rockie was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, coached different sports or whatever people needed him for.



A special thank you to the people at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction for their loving care and support during his final months. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards friends and family for their support during this difficult time.



A Celebration of life for Rockie will be held at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6&50 on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a special Pizza Night immediately following the service.



Memorial donations may be made to HopeWest of Grand Junction 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



