May 23, 1968 - August 26, 2019



Rocko Lee Martellaro, age 51, died August 26, 2019, suddenly at home.



Born May 23, 1968, he was the son of Dominic and Pearl Martellaro. Rocko attended Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado. He had been employed at Mind Springs as a counselor. Rocko was the past president of Lions Club in Fruitvale, and a huge Green Bay Packers Fan.



He was friendly and a jokester, dedicated to family, hardworking, and always helping.



Rocko was preceded in death by his father; sister, Katherine, and niece, Trace.



He is survived by his mother, Pearl; siblings, Dominic and Barbara Martellaro, Gary Martellaro, Sandra Christensen, and Betty Martellaro, and many nephews and nieces.



Rocko was very proud to escort a WWII veteran on an honor flight to Washington DC.



Services will be at a later date.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019

