Roger Anthony TonozziMarch 26, 1943 - November 18, 2020Roger Anthony Tonozzi, 77, passed away November 18, 2020, at his home in Fruita, Colorado, with his family by his side.Roger was born March 26, 1943, to Emil "Tony" and Wilda Tonozzi, in Lamar, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Holly, Colorado, and graduated from Holly High School in 1961.On June 3, 1967, he married his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Tremain. They moved to Carlsbad, California, where Roger was president of Rocko Transportation, which was instrumental in the construction and development of Dana Point Harbor.Roger and Sharon moved their family back to Colorado in 1974, eventually settling in Fruita, Colorado in 1977. Roger, along with his brothers, Tony and Joe, owned numerous successful businesses in Western Colorado. He had a love of horses and enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially ATV trips with his family.Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew, Trevor Tonozzi.He is survived by his wife, Sharon Tonozzi; daughters, Mikella (Monte) Montgomery of Las Vegas, NV, and Marla Derryberry of Henderson, NV; son, Tay (Stacy) Tonozzi of Riverton, UT; brothers, Tony (Dolores) Tonozzi of Loma, CO, and Joseph (Becki) Tonozzi of Grand Junction, CO; five grandchildren; many cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.The family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care they provided Roger during the last months of his life.Funeral services were held November 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial was at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, Colorado.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Valley Fire District in Fruita, Colorado.