Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Roger's life story with friends and family

Share Roger's life story with friends and family

Roger Dioda, 91, of Colorado, died April 29, 2020, at Larchwood Inns. He was a photographer. Survivors: wife, Lee Dioda; daughters from previous marriage, Rebecca Dioda, Kathy Krause, and Susan McIntyre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store