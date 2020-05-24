Roger F. Benson
1931 - 2020
Roger F. Benson

March 7, 1931 - May 13, 2020

Roger F. Benson was born in Rockford, IL, to Floyd and Viona Benson at the height of the Depression. He attended local grade schools and graduated from East High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force where he served during the Korean Conflict in Great Falls, MT, and Honolulu, HI.

After the service he worked for Sundstrand Corporation, rising from working in the test lab to finally becoming a Sr. Associate Mechanical Engineer by the time he retired 38 years later. During that time he was awarded a patent for an airplane part.

He was first married to Wilma Jean, who died of liver cancer after ten years. During this time, his brother and sister-in-law died, so Roger and Wilma Jean adopted their son, Mark (age 3), and a baby girl, whom he had to return to the adoption agency. After five years he married Jeanette and became step-father to Brian and Vicki. Roger and Jeannette were married 50 years.

Roger LOVED airplanes. He especially loved sail planes which he designed, built, and won several local contests.

Roger also loved the Lord, and became an Episcopalian. He was very active in church, both in Illinois and in Grand Junction, serving on the board and as a junior and senior warden in the two churches.

He had a heart for the homeless, serving as a volunteer for the homeless shelter and finally as Board Chair.

He was transferred to Grand Junction in 1990, where he lived for 30 years. He loved to travel with his wife. They visited several other countries in addition to camping in their RV for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannette; children, Mark, Vicki, and Brian; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date when the Coronavirus weakens.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
