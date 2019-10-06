Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Martin



July 26, 1955 - October 1, 2019



October first, Roger Martin, long time resident of Grand Junction, passed on to his eternal home.



He was very well know for his ability to make friends with everyone and anyone he came into contact with. He was very active with the Eagle's organization and Meals on Wheels. He was a bingo caller, an avid poker player, and he served in the U.S. Army.



Roger is survived by his wife, Christeen; brothers, Walter and Stuart, and sister, Cynthia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Harold. Roger had six nieces, April, Apani, Melissa, Vanessa, Shawna, and Tahnee, and many grand nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Eagle's Lodge 595, on Sunday, October 13, from 1- 4:00 p.m.



Heavenly Father, please accept Roger into your loving arms and Roger, rest in peace. We will always love you and never forget you.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019

