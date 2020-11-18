Roger Warren
June 8, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Roger Warren, 78, passed away in his sleep on November 12, 2020, while at HopeWest.
Roger was born on June 8, 1942, to George and Laura Warren in Springfield, Ohio. He was one of eight children and at a young age, moved to Colorado. As a young man, Roger met and married Barbara Flynn and they went on to raise four children and later divorced.
Throughout his life he enjoyed many professions, from being a ranch hand, butcher, meat cutter, SnapOn Tool salesman and longtime business owner.
In 1983, Roger and Barbara purchased Monument Meats in Fruita, Colorado, where they operated it with the family for over a decade. Roger opened This Is It Grocery in 1996, a small neighborhood store in Grand Junction, Colorado where he met Donna Davis and over time, they became lifelong partners. He eventually moved to DeBeque, Colorado where he purchased DeBeque Grocery and Gas. He closed up shop in 2017 due to health issues, causing him to finally retire.
Roger enjoyed hunting and farming. He was involved with his children in the Mesa County 4-H Program and Little Britches Rodeo. He had a great appreciation for the outdoors, especially being in the mountains and trail riding on his ATV's. Roger was an avid collector of everything "pigs", having them displayed all over his house. When he could find time, he and Donna loved to travel in the motorhome and spent many winters in Arizona.
Roger was an active member of the communities he lived in. Through the years, he had been a member of the Mesa County Sheriff's Posse, the Mesa County Fair board, a 4-H leader and he ran the annual 4-H Bar-B-Que fundraiser. He always looked forward to helping host the yearly Pig Out. Roger and Donna also hosted the annual DeBeque Easter egg hunt. He loved to cater events, hitching his cooker behind the pickup and hitting the road. Catering events that supported local hospice organizations brought joy to him.
Roger is survived by his partner and best friend, Donna Davis; children, Debbie (Tom) Kamplain, Pamela (Michael) Pennington, Brenda (Tre) Raley, Steve (Cryssy) Warren, Desiree (Aaron) Williford, and Michael (Tisha) Davis; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; former wife, Barbara Warren; sisters, Judy Throckmorton, Joanna (Jesse) Gallegos, Kath (Jerry) Short, and Nancy Rogers; brother, Mike Warren, and his devoted canine companion, Lucky.
Roger is preceded in death by father, George Warren; mother, Laura Bertram; brother, Tony Warren; sister, Janet Strome; granddaughter, Brittany Warren; lifelong friend, Dene Hangs, and his beloved dog, Scoot.
Roger was a hard worker and took great pride in his family and accomplishments. Above all, he truly cherished time with his family and friends. He will be genuinely missed.
A visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, 2 - 7:00 p.m., at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at the Palisade Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, attendees at either service will be required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in his memory to HopeWest of Grand Junction or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at www.lls.org
.