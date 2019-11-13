Roland "Rol" Lee Romero
July 14, 1973 - November 6, 2019
Roland "Rol" Romero, 46, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was born on July 14, 1973, in Grand Junction, CO to Dora and Richard Romero. Rol grew up in Fruita, where he attended Fruita Monument High School. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps. in 1989, for four years. He worked as a corrections officer for 16 years.
Rol was always a family man, and loved helping others and spending time with his family. He was a great husband, father, and "papa".
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Romero; daughter, Marianna; step-daughters, Monica, Olivia, and Ashley; grandchildren, Zyren, Ronan, and Kynslee; brother, Rich (Rosanna) Romero; sisters, Lisa Villarreal, and Corina Romero; nephews, and nieces, Renee, Raymond, and Francesca Villarreal, Aaron Hanson, and Benjamin, and Zoe Romero.
He had a deep abiding faith in God and was devoted to his church, family, and work.
Services will be Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Downtown Vineyard Church, followed by lunch at 2711 Unaweep Ave. A graveside burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019