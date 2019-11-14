Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Lee "Rol" Romero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roland "Rol" Lee Romero



July 14, 1973 - November 6, 2019



Roland Lee Romero was born to Richard and Dora Romero, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was raised in the Grand Valley and graduated from Fruita Monument High School, in 1992. He served with the US Marine Corps, from 1993-1997, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. After his time with the USMC, he spent many years working in Oregon and Colorado, as a youth counselor, with a number of youth programs.



Roland met the love of his life, Alicia, while he was employed at Allied Building Products. They were married on November 22, 2008. Together, they have a daughter, Mariana, and Roland assumed the role of father to Alicia's older daughters, Leticia Rosales, Alivia Bell (Richie), and Monica Fair (Tejay). Roland was a loving and committed father to all four of his daughters, and the newest delight of his life were his incredibly loved grandchildren, Zyren, Kynslee, and Ronin.



Roland accepted Jesus as his Savior in 2008, and his life was forever changed. His love and trust in the Lord was very strong, and he led many to the Lord, through his personal testimony of life-change. Roland truly loved and cherished his family and close friends. He was an excellent husband, father, and friend to many.



He loved sports, wrestling, fishing, running, hanging out on Friday nights, doing family movie nights, and coaching Mariana's soccer team for seven years. He loved every moment of his time with the Fire FC team. Roland was also an active volunteer in the Children's Ministry at Vineyard Community Church, where he loved and was loved by a close-knit church family.



His fun personality, giant smile, sense of humor, and generous spirit were evident to everyone who knew him. Roland is survived by his wife; daughters; grandchildren; parents; sisters, Corina Romero and Lisa Villarreal, and brother, Rich Romero. He is preceded in death by his childhood friend, Lito; cousin, Randy; brothers-in-law, Danny and Lano, and his father-in-law, Allen. He will be dearly missed.



A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Downtown Vineyard Church, 402 Grand Ave, with a luncheon held afterward, at Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave. Burial with Military Honor Guard, will be at 3:00 p.m., at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care.



