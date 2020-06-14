Rolland Winslow BainterJune 1, 1939 - May 16, 2020Rolland "Ron" Bainter passed away at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, May 16, 2020, after a two-year battle with liver cancer.A Grand Junction native, he was born in the old Saint Mary's Hospital on Colorado Avenue, Grand Junction, CO, to Paul and Ethel Winslow Bainter. Rolland attended Hawthorne Elementary, and was a 1957 graduate of Grand Junction High School. He attended University of Colorado graduating with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Immediately after graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of Master Sargent and was a rifle instructor teaching marksmanship.Upon returning home from the Army he married Elaine Rossum. This marriage ended in divorce. From this union son, Clifford Paul Bainter was born. After his military service, Rolland began his career with Public Service, now Xcel Energy, and retired as their Customer Service Manager. Rolland married Rawlene Laurent Zizzo on July 30, 1977, and very proudly loved, and raised her two children as his very own. He adored Rawlene and always said "This marriage was inspired by God."Rolland's passion was history, especially WWII. Being an avid reader, accuracy was paramount. He never made a statement he could not back up with the truth. So much so when once reading the Smithsonian Magazine, he spotted an inaccuracy and immediately informed them. Later, he received a personal letter stating after doing their own research, he indeed was correct and gave him a free one-year subscription.Rolland, being a very private person, was not a joiner and was very unassuming. He loved his solitude with his wife and family by his side, never wanting attention on himself and always putting others first. Rolland had a very strong faith in God but was not always an advocate of organized religion. He did have the utmost respect and love for both Pastor Joe Gross (Redlands Community Church) and Vaughn Park (Heritage). He was a true prayer warrior and avid Patriot to his Country. He prayed daily for his family, friends, and our country. Both he and Rawlene were very strong advocates of the "Right to Life" for the unborn child. He also had a tender heart for anyone with a disability.Rolland loved the Broncos, working outside in the yard and garage, loved the mountains, trap shooting with friends and sons, and loved the 4th of July and Thanksgiving. He loved flowers, history, and he absolutely adored cats. A big highlight for him was getting together for lunch once a week with his best GJHS friends, Don Wright, Chuck Shear and Jack Crawford. Most of all he loved his family. He was an awesome man, best friend, soul mate, father, uncle and grandfather.He is survived by his wife, Rawlene; children, Clifford Bainter (Barbara) of Bailey, CO; Rachelle of Englewood, and Laurent of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren, Alexander Bainter of Lakewood, CO; Breanna, Grant, and Faith Wakefield of Westminster, CO; Erika Holt (Brandon) of Orlando, Florida; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Paisley; cousins, and many nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Shirley Bainter Hutchinson.His family extends their gratitude to HopeWest Hospice Care Staff and friend, Kim McIntire, for all her love and help.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to HopeWest Hospice Care or CFPD (Colorado Fund for People With Disabilities) 1355 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite 920 Denver, CO 80226. Please include the following on your check memo: Angela Rachelle Bainter Trust #TL085.A celebration of life will be held at a later time when churches open. There will be notification.Brown's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.