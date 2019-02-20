Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolland Skiles. View Sign

Rolland W. Skiles

August 20, 1939 - February 17, 2019

Rolland W. Skiles, a resident of Watertown, WI for 11 years, passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 79.

Ron is survived by his fiancé, Marianne Opperud of Watertown; children, Richard (Kari) Skiles of Colorado Springs; Michael (Lina) Skiles of San Antonio, and Karen (David) Caraway of San Antonio; two adopted children, Sue (John) Sibley of San Antonio and Walter Skiles of San Antonio; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents, James B. and Edna M. Skiles, and brother, Marvin of Delta, Colorado.

Ron was born on August 20, 1939, in Oak Creek, Colorado, the son of James and Edna (McMillan) Skiles. He grew up in Delta, Colorado working with his father who was a ranch foreman. Ron graduated from Delta High School in 1957, where he played baseball and was an active member of the Delta Christian Church. Ron enjoyed singing in the church choir and also busting broncos.

In 1958, Ron joined the United States Navy, and quickly rose through the ranks achieving the rank of chief petty officer before becoming a commissioned officer in 1968 where he became a Naval Aviator. After 28 years of distinguished service he retired as a Naval Commander and had achieved many honors and recognitions including the Naval Commendation Medal.

After retiring in 1986, Ron spent the next 20 years as a defense contractor living in Killeen, Texas and Ridgecrest, California. Upon his retirement as a defense contractor, Ron Moved to Watertown, WI to be with his fiancé.

Ron was an active member of the Jolly boys, Elks club and attended regular Friday night fish fries at the Country Club with his friends. He was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Mapleton, WI. Ron was known for his charisma and charm and was a friend to all.

The family would like to express a thank you to Rainbow Hospice Care and Heritage Homes for their care and compassion to Ron. Memorials in Ron's honor may be made to Rainbow Hospice or Heritage Homes.

A funeral service for Ron will be held at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Watertown at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, with Fr. Michael Strachota of St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Mapleton, WI presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family.

