August 22, 1946 - July 22, 2020



Ronald Jay Brennan was born August 22, 1946, and passed away July 22, 2020, at the age of 73. Ron was born, raised, lived and died in Grand Junction, CO, leaving only for short periods of time to complete his education and for a short period time when his employment with the State of Colorado took him to Durango, CO. Each time he left Grand Junction, he returned, joking that he should have collected a jar of dirt from the base of Mt. Garfield before leaving the valley. In truth, Ron loved the Grand Valley and was happy to spend his entire life here.



Ron married his sweetheart, Verla Marie Anderson, on September 27, 1963, in the Baptist Church in Palisade, CO. They were sealed as husband and wife for time and all eternity in the Manti Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1965. They remained married until his death; nearly 57 years of marriage.



He is survived by his beloved Verla; children, Teri Mattson (Scott), Camille Wainwright (John), Luke Brennan, JD (Lisa), and Brooks Brennan, MD (Amy); 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.



Ron's most enduring characteristic is that he loved his family with all his heart. He cherished spending time with them. He lived his life performing kind acts of service for his family; that service included such things as showing up, without being asked and without making his presence known to support a son and daughter-in-law during the middle of the night, during a premature birth, supporting his children in their activities and interests, helping his family to reach their educational goals, and offering a kind word and support, when needed, to make his children feel like the most important person in the world; he always put his family's needs and wants ahead of his own. Maybe his greatest service was treating each of his children as unique individuals and encouraging them to honor and embrace that uniqueness.



His work ethic and fighting spirit were most remarkable; a characteristic his family has strove to emulate. He grew up working hard, and he loved wrestling, which he did until an injury forced him away from that sport during high school. Education was important to Ron. After graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1964, he and Verla demonstrated that work ethic and fighting spirit to put himself through school; beginning at Mesa College (Now CMU), and then receiving a Bachelor's of Science degree from Brigham Young University, and finally a Master's of Science degree from Adams State University, all while raising a young family. Again with the help of Verla he built a thriving vocational rehabilitation business in Grand Junction, assisting thousands of people, across multiple generations, and became well known as an expert witness across a wide range of court cases. He taught his children to dream big, to work hard, and to fight for all that they want out of life; and that by doing so, and believing in themselves they have the ability to accomplish anything.



During retirement Ron pursued a lifelong interest in pottery. In typical fashion he worked hard to learn the craft and became a very talented potter. He enjoyed his time at the Art Center for Western Colorado where he learned his craft and made many decorative and useful items for his family. A highlight for him was to spend time in the pottery studio teaching and helping his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to learn and experience his passion for pottery.



Cremation of the body has already taken place. Due to the pandemic a private family memorial is planned, there will be no public viewing or memorial service.



He touched many lives on this earth. He is loved and will be missed by those he leaves behind.



The family is grateful to the health care providers and all the staff at Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center for the excellent and loving care they gave Ron, and Verla, during the last days. They will forever be remembered by Ron's family.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Art Center of Western Colorado, in Memory of Ron Brennan, attention to Leo Borden (executive director), 1803 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501.



