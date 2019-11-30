Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Gail Covington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Gail Covington



November 30, 1936 - November 22, 2014



I wouldn't know what to say



I wouldn't know what to do



If you came back from Heaven



And I could look at you



Would I fumble for the words



Would I be a little shy



Would I bust right out with laughter



Or break right down and cry



Oh, if you came back from heaven



Would it be like it was then



Could we just pick up where we left off



And try it all again



Oh, if you came back from Heaven



It would freeze me in my tracks



And I hope God knows, if He let you go



I'd never send you back



Do your kisses feel the same



Do you still have the same touch



And will you whisper softly



'Cause you've missed me so much



Have you heard all my prayers



When I laid down at night



And did you feel my body



When I held your pillow tight



Oh, if you came back from Heaven



Would it be like it was then



Could we just pick up where we left off



And try it all again



Oh, if you came back from Heaven



It would freeze me in my tracks



And I hope God knows, if He let you go



I'd never send you back



And if, God forbid,



You leave this earth



Again while I sleep



I hope He knows, if you go



You'll be bringing me



Oh, if you came back from Heaven



Would it be like it was then



Could we just pick up where we left off



And try it all again



Oh, if you came back from Heaven



It would freeze me in my tracks



And I hope God knows, if He let you go



I'd never send you back



I hope God knows, if He let you go



I'd never send you back.



Lorrie Morgan/Richard Landis



Always and forever, Jeannie

