November 30, 1936 - November 22, 2014

I wouldn't know what to say

I wouldn't know what to do

If you came back from Heaven

And I could look at you

Would I fumble for the words

Would I be a little shy

Would I bust right out with laughter

Or break right down and cry

Oh, if you came back from heaven

Would it be like it was then

Could we just pick up where we left off

And try it all again

Oh, if you came back from Heaven

It would freeze me in my tracks

And I hope God knows, if He let you go

I'd never send you back

Do your kisses feel the same

Do you still have the same touch

And will you whisper softly

'Cause you've missed me so much

Have you heard all my prayers

When I laid down at night

And did you feel my body

When I held your pillow tight

Oh, if you came back from Heaven

Would it be like it was then

Could we just pick up where we left off

And try it all again

Oh, if you came back from Heaven

It would freeze me in my tracks

And I hope God knows, if He let you go

I'd never send you back

And if, God forbid,

You leave this earth

Again while I sleep

I hope He knows, if you go

You'll be bringing me

Oh, if you came back from Heaven

Would it be like it was then

Could we just pick up where we left off

And try it all again

Oh, if you came back from Heaven

It would freeze me in my tracks

And I hope God knows, if He let you go

I'd never send you back

I hope God knows, if He let you go

I'd never send you back.

Lorrie Morgan/Richard Landis

Always and forever, Jeannie
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019
