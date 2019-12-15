Ronald Gerald Moore

Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Life Church
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
VA Cemetery
Obituary
Ronald Gerald Moore

June 3, 1936 - December 6, 2019

Ronald Gerald Moore, 83, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away December 6, 2019, at the VA Nursing Home. He was born June 3, 1936, in Caldwell, ID, to Sheridan and Esther Moore.

Ronald married Joyce on August 2, 1958, in Pittsburg, CA. He has lived in Fruita/Grand Junction area for the past 49 years. He worked at City Market Warehouse and was a member of Victory Life Church. Ronald served in the U.S. Coast Guard. His interests included horseback riding, camping, church activities, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of Grand Junction; sons, Randy of Wells, NV, and Tim of Grand Junction; daughters, Ronda, and Tracey of Grand Junction; brother, Ralph Dodson of Fruita, CO; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at Victory Life Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019. Burial will take place at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. following the service.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019
