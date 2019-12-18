Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. Zanon Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald J. Zanon, Sr.



April 2, 1940 - December 12, 2019



Ronald J. Zanon Sr., Grand Junction, CO, passed away December 12, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center; he was 79.



Ronald was born on April 2, 1940, in Pueblo, Colorado from the union of George and Josephine Zanon. He was the oldest of three children, having two sisters.



He played football in high school, and enjoyed bowling and softball. He later joined the United States Navy serving from February 1959 to February 1963 after being honorably discharged.



He married Darleen Kopera on December 26, 1960, in Walsenburg, Colorado. The family lived in Long Beach and Buena Park, California for 43 years before moving back to Colorado in 2004.



Ronald worked for Sears & Roebuck as an Auto Mechanic for over 30 years. After becoming disabled he volunteered at the Buena Park Police Department and received several awards. He was an avid collector of many things, which kept him busy.



Ronald leaves behind his wife, Darleen; son, Ronald J. Zanon Jr., and daughter, Debra (Joseph) Edillon; grandchildren, Ronald "RJ" Zanon III, Joshua Z. Edillon, Nicholas Z. Edillon and Katelynn Zanon; sister, Sandra Zanon Guenthard and many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Georgette Zanon Fringer.



A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Clifton Christian Church. Military honors and committal services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.



Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506



Friends and family may leave their condolences at



