Ronald Jameson, 90, of Grand Junction, died November 13, 2020, at his home. He was an automobile assembler. Survivors: wife, Elvira; sons, Ronald (Michael Ann), and David (Pam), daughter, Sandy (Bryan) Wallway; brother, Edgar; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Richard. Visitation 9 a.m., services 10 a.m., today at Martin Mortuary.



