Ronald L. Brenton



May 28, 1949 - September 5, 2019



Ronald L. "Ronnie" Brenton, Technical Sergeant (retired), USAF passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 11:45 a.m., on September 5, 2019, in Loma, CO.



Ronnie was born on May 28, 1949 in Rangely, Colorado to Dean and Lavada Brenton. He graduated from Rangely High School in 1967. After school Ronnie worked in the oil fields until he joined the United States Air Force on August 21, 1968. He served in the Vietnam War. Upon returning to U.S. soil he was married and had three children. Ronnie was stationed in California, Wyoming, Texas, Alaska, and Arizona. He retired honorably September 1, 1988, as a highly skilled and decorated C-130 Hercules Flight Engineer who flew missions throughout the world.



After retiring from the Air Force Ronnie relocated to Grand Junction, CO and started a second career as a Mail Handler with the US Postal Service. He married his beloved wife, Lodema "Dee", and traveled in their RV, spending time with family and friends. They relocated to Quartzsite, Arizona in 2014, and spent several summers Camp Hosting in Oregon at Timothy Lake.



Ronnie had many professional accomplishments but he is best known for his outstanding character. He was a gentleman of great integrity, wisdom, and generosity, known for his caring nature and great sense of humor. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son, and Brother; a loving man who cared deeply for his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and attended car shows with "Daddy's Lil' Sweetheart". His presence and his enormous sense of humor will be profoundly missed by his family and friends and all those he touched over the course of his incredible life. You are our hero, Ronnie. We will miss you and love you always and forever!



Ronnie is survived by beloved wife, Lodema "Dee" Brenton; sons, Paul Brenton (Laura), and Curtis Brenton (Jeannie); daughter, DeAnna Crabb (Brett); step-sons, Benjamin Burket (Esmeralda) and Shawn Burket (Selena); brother, Richard Brenton (Liz); 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.



He is preceded in death by parents, Dean and Lavada Brenton; brother, William "Bill" Brenton; sister, Janet Brenton, and granddaughter, Sierra Brenton.



Visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 at Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6&50, Fruita, CO. Visitation from 10 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO. at 1:00 p.m. Reception at Victory Life Church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ronald Brenton Memorial Fund.

