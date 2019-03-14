Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Reynolds. View Sign

Ronald L. Reynolds

October 13, 1938 - March 9, 2019

Ronald was born October 13, 1938, in LaJunta, Colorado, the son of the late Guy Reynolds and Goldie (Roberts) Reynolds. Ron graduated from Sugar City High School in Sugar City, Colorado.

He was a veteran of the US Navy having served as an E-5. Ron had been employed as a Telecommunications Installer for the phone company for over 30 years.

Ron was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church serving first as a deacon and then as an elder. He loved his church very much and also was the buildings and grounds supervisor.

Ron enjoyed the Denver Broncos, playing pool, fishing, playing cards and games of all kinds. He was always friendly, faithful and outgoing, with a great sense of humor. He loved his family and was a hardworking man.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Don (Rosemarie) Reynolds, and sisters, Jacquie Glanville and Sharon (Gerald)Yoder.

He is survived by his wife, Toni Reynolds; son, Greg (Marie) Reynolds; daughters, Sheila Reynolds and Kelly (Jake) Faverman; brother, Terry Reynolds; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 237 32 Road, Grand Junction.

Please consider making a memorial contribution in Ron's name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 237 32 Road Grand Junction, CO 81503.



