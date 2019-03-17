Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Veselack. View Sign

Ronald Lee Veselack

August 30, 1936 - March 6, 2019

Ron Veselack, 82, a gifted music educator and tireless volunteer of Grand Junction, CO, was born in Bloomington/Normal, IL, to John and Helen Veselack.

Ron and Marilyn Warren were high school sweethearts and were married in 1957. He graduated from Illinois State University with Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Ron taught at Hopedale, IL; Burris Laboratory School at Ball State University in Muncie, IN, and in public and private schools including Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Junction, CO.

He was a Mason - Palisade Lodge #125 and directed Grand Junction's Centennial Band and Sentimental Journey Band that played for retirement and nursing homes, churches, and fundraisers for the Holy Family School band program.

Ron's father, mother, and brother preceded him in death and he leaves his wife, Marilyn; son, Mark (Frederick) Hairston of Oak Park, Illinois, and daughter, Joan (Rob) Gennarini of Delaware. Ron will be missed by his family, and many students, musicians and friends in the Grand Valley.

Memorials can be made to Holy Family Catholic School or HopeWest Hospice.



