Brown's Cremation Service Inc 562 W Crete Circle Ste 101 Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-255-8888

Ronna Lynn Capra



July 16, 1958 - October 12, 2019



Ronna Lynn Capra died peacefully on October 12, 2019, after a yearlong illness. She was surrounded by her parents, Ronald and Loretta Capra, brother, Tim Capra, and her loving companion of 30 years, Patrick Page.



Additional survivors are sister-in-law, Lorraine Capra; nephew, Gianmarco Capra, and Aunt Marilou (Sam) Pantuso, and numerous in-laws and cousins throughout Colorado.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Helen Muto, and Pete and Edith Capra; Uncle Leonard (Pat) Capra; Aunt Evelyn (Al) Dardano, and Uncle Mike (Willie) DuBuono.



Born July 16, 1958 in Grand Junction, raised in the Bear Valley neighborhood of Denver, she graduated from Denver Lincoln High School, attended Western State College on a gymnastics scholarship, and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in finance in 1982.



She was offered a bank examiner position with the United States Treasury during the real estate crisis.



Her Grand Junction base allowed her to join her ailing grandmother in Grand Junction, Helen Muto.



She subsequently worked a variety of banking positions, ultimately spending the last 24 years as a commercial lender with Wells Fargo. She exemplified the trustworthy, community banker, while mentoring numerous young women entering a male dominated industry. She guided her coworkers by her ethical insistence on serving the needs of her clients.



She cherished her Italian heritage, publishing her collection of family recipes and sharing those with her family on Christmas.



Family was her loves' focus.



She enjoyed friends, sports, the arts and her community. She lent her joyful energies to Partners, the Riverfront project, and serving the board of Western Colorado Arts Center. Her last, proud contribution was with the Colorado Mesa University Foundation.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 3549 Navajo Street, in Denver, Colorado, 80211 on Friday November 29th at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life in Grand Junction will take place in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, her family requests you consider contributing to HopeWest Hospice, the Colorado Mesa University Foundation, or any worthy cause of your choosing.



She would be pleased if all who were touched by her life and love, would merely stand up for the truth, mentor youth, always have hope, and in hard times, accept her humble advice, "ok, re-group".

