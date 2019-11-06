Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Marie Ausmus. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie Marie Ausmus



June 5, 1928 - November 1, 2019



Rosalie Marie Ausmus was called home to heaven on November 1, 2019, All Saints Day.



Rosalie was born to Italian immigrants, Dominick Arcieri and Alvina Latto Arcieri on June 5, 1928, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Rosalie was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Parrish. She was baptized, had her confirmation, and married in the old St. Joseph's Church. Every Sunday she attended mass until the age of 90.



Rosalie's elementary education was a St. Joseph's Catholic school. She graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1946. She married the love of her life and forever soul mate, Louis "Buzz" Ausmus, on April 22, 1950. They were married 64 years before his passing on October 18, 2014.



Rosalie was a telephone operator and worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company. She retired after 35 years. After retirement she went back to work with some of her girlfriends at local women dress shops in Grand Junction. Rosalie was always an impeccable, beautiful dresser. She enjoyed providing excellent customer service to others. When Mesa Mall was built she was recruited to work for Mervyn's Department Store. After several years working there, she was again recruited to work for Sears. Sears heard of her exemplary work ethic. She worked for Sears for 19 years, never missing a day of work and finally retired at the age of 83.



Rosalie loved the Colorado Mountains; she spent many summers at her Grandmother Rosina "Rose" Latto's home in Sargents, Colorado, with her sister, Lillian, and cousins. Rosalie also loved spending time with Buzz at their cabin at Trout Lake above Telluride, Colorado. She spent every summer there in the beautiful setting of the San Juan Mountains with her family and friends.



Rosalie is survived by daughter, Ronalyn Ausmus Cook; son, Steven Ausmus; granddaughter, Kazia Trujillo of Grand Junction; great-grandsons, Kylan and Bryce Trujillo; sister, Marilyn Richardson of Grand Junction; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buzz, and sister, Lillian Burger.



There will be a visitation from 1 - 2:00 p.m., with Rosary service starting at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Mass of the Christian Burial at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 9, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Burial at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, November 13, at 1:00 p.m.



She will be greatly missed by her family and lifelong friends.



