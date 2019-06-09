Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Atencio. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Atencio, 80, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019. Rose ended her long battle with illness surrounded by her loving family at her Fruita home peacefully. Rose was born on November 3, 1938, to Manuel Lopez and Manuelita Gallegos Lopez. She moved to Fruita, Colorado, at a young age where she grew up and one day met the love of her life, Luis Emilio Atencio. They were married 64 years and together had three sons, Donald Atencio of Fruita, CO, Leroy Atencio and Luis Atencio (Charlotte) of Gypsum, CO. Later in life they added a daughter to their home, Laree Martinez (Bobby) of Grand Junction, CO. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Rose held jobs as a factory worker and retired from food service with School District 51. Rose loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a loving and nurturing Grandmas. To some she was known as Grandma and to some she was known as Honey. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, and her two sons, Leroy Atencio and Louis Atencio. A Rosary will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, Fruita, CO, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Sacred Heart Church.



