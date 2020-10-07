1/1
Rose Marie Noel Schwab
1929 - 2020
Rose Marie Noel Schwab

April 27, 1929 - September 15, 2020

Rose Marie Noel Schwab, of Rifle, Colorado, left this life on September 15, 2020, to be with her beloved, Arthur and her family who went before. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Rose will be remembered by the military veterans who benefited from her service to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Missouri and Colorado, and to the Cootiettes in Colorado. She was a generous and loving creator of gifts, especially her handmade stuffed animals, which she loved to give to children and adults whose lives were warmed by them. She also enjoyed and was good at sewing, embroidery, and quilt making.

She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church in Grand Junction, Colorado, and of the First Christian Church in Moberly, Missouri.

No services are planned at this time.

Rose will be missed by her son, Mark and his fiancee, Sarah; daughters, Laura and Elaine; son-in-law, William, and by her many friends in Missouri and Colorado. The family would like to thank the nurses, chaplain and staff of Home Care and Hospice of the Valley in Rifle, for all their help and kindness.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2020.
