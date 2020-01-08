Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose May Branson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose May Branson



August 11, 1924 - December 28, 2019



Rose May Branson, 95, formerly of Collbran, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Memorial and burial services are planned for May, 2020 in Collbran, Colorado.



Rose was born in Hansen, Nebraska, on August 11, 1924, to Alva and Katherine Peabody. She was the youngest of 12 children and spent her childhood in Nebraska. She was married to Walter A. York on November 2, 1942; together they were blessed with three sons. Prior to Walt's passing in 1958, the family lived and worked in Uravan, Colorado. She married H. Hugh Branson on August 12, 1959, and added his three sons to her family.



Rose spent most of her life in the Plateau Valley area. She owned and operated "Branson's Drive In" in Collbran for 30 years. Rose enjoyed traveling, fishing, entertaining, and cooking. We will always remember her teaching us to make hamburgers, gravy, cookies, and fresh homemade bread. She was also actively involved with Rebekah's and Lions Clubs. During retirement Hugh and Rose would pack up their motor home traveling the western states, meeting folks from around the country, making many more close and dear friends to share their travels. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. We love you, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Rose.



Rose is survived by her children, Dale (Cindy) York, (Becky) York, Larry Branson, Darrel Branson, and Edwin (Susan) Branson. Rose also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many loving friends.



She is preceded in death by husband, Hugh; sons, Daniel and David York, and step-daughter, Thelma Martin.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Rose's name to HopeWest Hospice of Plateau Valley. The family of Rose wishes to thank the staff of the Hospice Center for their kind and gentle care of our Mother.



