Rosie Charlotte PadillaFebruary 25, 1952 - June 20, 2020We're saddened to announce on June 20, 2020 at 12:56 p.m. our beloved Rosie Charlotte Padilla, 68, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer late November, 2019. She'll be forever missed and carried in our hearts.She is survived by her better half, Evaristo Rodriguez; daughter, Sheila; sons, Robert, Willie, and Paul; sisters, Mary, Pauline, Josie, Angie, Olivama; brothers, Andrew, and Eddie, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria I. Martinez; father, Max Garcia; two brothers, and four sisters."Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations"We Love You Mom