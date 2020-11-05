Rosita "Rose" Eliza Martinez Gomez



February 8, 1935 - October 26, 2020



Rose was born February 8, 1935, in Questa, New Mexico. She lived most of her life here in Grand Junction. She died peacefully on October 26, 2020, surrounded by family.



She married Ben Gomez on March 26, 1955, and together they raised four children. Rose proudly earned her GED and graduated from Mesa College in 1970.



With Ben, she welcomed three grandchildren, Jonathan (Amanda) Gomez, Andrea (Nate) Elliott, and Sarah (Dan Bricker) Loughlin. Following Ben's death, she welcomed grandsons Thomas Loughlin, Spencer (Whitney) Gomez, and Austin Gomez.



After reuniting with a childhood friend, Rose found a new love and life partner in Charles "Chuck" Gonzalez. Together they welcomed her last grandchild, Alex Gomez, as well as Chuck's grandchildren, Ben and Gillian, his daughter, April's children. During this time, they also welcomed Cortland Casselman and Ashleigh Sansabaugh into their family.



In time she welcomed great-grandchildren, BrantLee Gomez, Eva Bricker, and Emerson and Asher Gomez.



She took great pride in her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. If there was one word to describe Rose, it would have been Love. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, asking nothing in return.



Rose was a talented seamstress and dressmaker. She also enjoyed embroidery and quilting. She was a devoted Colorado Rockies, Broncos and Nuggets fan.



Rose is survived by her children, Edward (Della) Gomez, Ina (Peter) Loughlin, Rocky (Amy) Gomez, and Mark (Kristie) Gomez. She is also survived by two of her six siblings, Naomi (Barry) Martinez, and Albert (Maxine) Martinez. She will be greatly missed.



A private graveside service was held on October 30, 2020.



Prayer for Eternal Rest



Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,



and let perpetual light shine upon her.



May her soul through the mercy of God,



rest in peace. Amen.



