Roswitha "Rosi" Blauschmidt
1943 - 2020
Roswitha "Rosi" Blauschmidt

February 28, 1943 - October 29, 2020

"Rosi" Roswitha Blauschmidt Kerns of Mack, CO, passed away on October 29, after a month-long illness.

Born February 28, 1943, in Kaiserslautern Germany, she was the daughter of Erna and Kurt Wachter. She was the loving widow of Don Kerns, also of Mack.

Rosi was an expert knitter, who generously made and donated lap blankets to local hospitals and knitted caps for the local Catholic Outreach. She was a 33 years employee of the U.S. Army in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Her survivors include sons, Andreas and Rainer Blauschmidt, and granddaughters, Laura and Lisa Blauschmidt. She will be remembered by her many friends in Germany and in the United States.

Memorial service will be November 12 at 11:00 a.m., at Grand Valley Funeral Homes, 529 25 1/2, Suite B101, Grand Junction CO 81505. Rosi will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Don, at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO 81501.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Grand Valley.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2020.
