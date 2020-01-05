Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Crane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Crane



August 30, 1953 - December 24, 2019



Roy Crane, whose finish-carpentry work graces homes in Grand Junction, Aspen, and many other Colorado cities, and who suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia for 16 years, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24. He was 66.



Roy, a native of Felixstowe, Suffolk, England, moved with his family to the United States during his teens, settling first in Tennessee, then in Arizona, before moving to Orange, California.



In 1977 Roy married Kathy Wilson, originally from Grand Junction. While in California, Roy became a naturalized citizen of the United States. He also received his General Contractor's License and established Roy Crane Construction.



Roy helped to form the Anaheim Cricket Club and in addition to playing every weekend, he and Kathy traveled to New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji for the Golden Oldies games. Roy was adventurous and went Bungee Jumping in New Zealand, and Sky Diving twice in California.



Roy built his home on the Redlands in the shadow of the Colorado National Monument and worked for Bill Ekstrand, Cabinets by Design, installing beautiful kitchens and cabinetry. Jim Comerford purchased Cabinets by Design and Roy worked for Jim. Roy worked for Lannie and Rund for a short time until his severe facial pain prevented him from working.



Roy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy; twin brother, John Crane; sister, Jane Clark (Ron); nephew, John Clark (Andrea); niece, Chelsea Manahan (Michael), and nephew Robert Clark. In England Roy has a sister, Patsy Marcus (Stuart); brother, David Leveridge (Yvonne), and four nephews.



Per Roy's request, no services are planned.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Facial Pain Association, 22 SE Fifth Ave., Suite D, Gainesville, FL 32601 or Roice-Hurst Humane Society, 362 28 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

