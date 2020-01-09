Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy L. Gamble. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy L. Gamble



January 14, 1927 - January 3, 2020



Roy L. Gamble passed away on the evening of January 3, in his home, surrounded by family and his spouse of 72 years.



He was born on January 14, 1927, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Henry Lloyd Gamble and Alma Cope Gamble. He had an older brother, Lloyd (deceased), and an older sister, Maxine (deceased).



After attending high school in Tulsa, Roy served in theNavy during WWII, and afterwards earned a degree from the University of Tulsa. He married Mary Duke in 1947, and they raised their four children in Tulsa, Houston, and Colorado Springs, settling in their later years in Grand Junction.



Roy was a gifted athlete. In his younger years he was a champion hand-ball player. He also played tennis and golf, and was one of the earliest enthusiasts for pickle ball. He played pickle ball regularly until he was over 90 years old.



Roy enjoyed an outstanding career in the outdoor advertising industry and owned Colorado West Outdoor Advertising. He was an active community leader throughout his career, serving leadership positions in various civic organizations and was active in local politics.



Roy was a wonderful Patriarch. He set a stellar example of commitment to family, integrity, fitness, and enthusiasm for life. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gamble; his children, Carol Lake of Salt Lake City, UT; Debbie Hendrickson of Tempe, AZ; Mark Gamble of Grand Junction, CO, and Barb Sieczkowski of Tempe, AZ; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



A special thank you to Susan, all the girls from Nightingales Home Care, and the staff and services from the VA Hospital for their love and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the entire HopeWest family for being accommodating and understanding and guiding us through this difficult time.



A celebration of life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow at Redlands Mesa Golf Course from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to HopeWest.



