Royal "Roy" Clyde Snyder, Jr.



January 7, 1943 - September 13, 2019



Royal "Roy" C. Snyder passed away on Friday the 13th, 2019. He died doing what he loved, cutting hay and weeds on his tractor, and was found the next day, the result of a heart attack.



He was born on January 7, 1943, in Antlers, Colorado. Roy is survived by his daughters, Stormy D. Anderson and Carol Lee Snyder; sister, Sharon Bistline; brother, William P. Snyder, and sister, Bonnie McKenzie.



This July would have been his 50th wedding anniversary, however his wife, Patricia Ann, passed away two days before her birthday in April.



Roy lived in Palisade, Colorado with his daughter, Carol Lee. They attended Palisade Christian Church.



Roy lived on 23 acres outside of Palisade and enjoyed his horses, cows, and just plain being outside. He rodeoed as a younger man, and worked many jobs, including the oil patch and truck driving. He enjoyed riding his Harley trike, shooting, roping, showing off his rope yo-yo, and telling great stories that sometimes made you wonder if they were the truth or tales. He was a kind and loving man, who touched a lot of lives.



Please join us in saying a temporary goodbye to this faithful man Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Palisade Christian Church, 3702 G Road (3673 Highway 6, across from Palisade High School).



In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Research Center.



Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care.



