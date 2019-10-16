Ruby Lee Downer
October 10, 1929 - October 11, 2019
Ruby Lee Downer, 90, passed away October 11, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born October 10, 1929, in Kim, Colorado, to Alfred and Bertha (Sullivan) McPherson. Ruby was one of nine children. Her family left their homestead in Kim after the US government purchased their land. Her family climbed into an old truck, much like the Beverly Hillbillies, and moved across the state to Cedaredge. There, her father purchased an orchard and called Cedaredge home.
Ruby graduated from Cedaredge High School and then moved to Grand Junction where she met Wallace G. Downer "Wally". They were wed November 12, 1949 at Fruita United Methodist Church. They had five children and raised their family on a Loma farm. They were married for 59 years.
Ruby loved to dance, play pinochle, cook, and spend time with her family and friends. No one ever left her house hungry as she always had something in the oven.
As her family grew and started leaving the nest, she found a void in her life. This was the time she decided to seek employment outside of her home. She worked at Peters Department Store, Mesa County School District, Mesa County, and Judy's Family Restaurant. She took pride and dedicated herself in every job she had.
Ruby was a member of Silver Bell Rebekah Lodge #115, Grand Junction Ladies Encampment for over 65 years, and a Saturday Night Club of friends until her death.
She is survived by her adult children, Sheryl Bush of Fruita; Glen (Veronica) Downer of Austin, Texas; Donna (Martin) Azcarraga of Grand Junction; Janice Banister of Fruita, and Dale (Robin) Downer of Whitewater; sister, Jewel Garnick of Juneau, Alaska; brother-in-law, Bill (Max) Downer of Tampa, Florida; 14 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Wally, passed away in 2009.
Celebration of life will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary. A committal service will follow at New Elmwood Cemetery, 1175 17 1/4 Road, Fruita, CO 81521.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ruby's name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street Grand Junction, CO 81506, or a .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019