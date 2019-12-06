Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby M. Valdez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby M. Valdez



April 27, 1951 - December 3, 2019



Ruby was born on April 27, 1951, in Dolores, Colorado, to Ben and Tiva Vialpando. She passed away on December 3, 2019, at the age of 68, at her home in Castle Rock, Colorado.



She is survived by her husband, Ray Valdez; son, Ricky Ray Valdez; daughter-in-law, Michelle Lynn Valdez, and grandchildren, Suraela Arianna Valdez, Cayden Michael Valdez, and Elijah Ray Valdez; brothers, Raymond, Freddy, and Eddy of Cortez; sisters, Viola of Eugene, Oregon, and Kathy and Cindy of Cortez.



Ruby met her husband, Ray, in high school and was married shortly upon his return after serving his country in Vietnam, 1970. June 27, 2020, would have marked the 50th Wedding Anniversary for the happily married couple. Of this marriage was conceived one son, Ricky Ray Valdez.



Ruby worked for Ultronix in the early 1980's, and then for Coors Ceramics for approximately a decade. She ultimately found a fruitful and enjoyable career in bookkeeping for the Palisade Living Center, where she enjoyed her co-workers and the residents. She retired in 2010, and both she and Ray moved to the Denver Metro area to be with their son, daughter-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren. She enjoyed residential decorating, shopping, making frijoles (beans) and her famous tortillas for her family and friends. She was a very spiritual person and reflected daily upon the bible and her Catholic practices. She always placed the needs and wants of others above her own and prayed for the safety and security of everyone in this world. She will be greatly missed and loved by all but never forgotten.



A shared scripture from her mother's obituary in 1995, "Jesus replied, I am the Bread of Life. He who comes to me will never be hungry and he who believes on and cleaves to and trusts in and relies on me, he will never thirst anymore-at any time" (John 6:35)



"And in him you have been made complete." (Col 2:10).



Ruby's wishes were to be cremated and then placed in an urn. Upon the passing of her husband, his ashes shall be placed with hers and they will be buried together in the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.

