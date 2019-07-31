Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Mae McCarty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Mae McCarty



May 27, 1929 - July 26, 2019



Ruby Mae McCarty (Barks) went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019, due to complications from diabetes.



Ruby was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many.



She was born May 27, 1929, in Montrose, CO, to Jake and Velma Barks. Raised on a farm just outside Montrose, in Coal Creek, CO, she loved the outdoors and would play by the creek and ride her horse. She attended school at Coal Creek Elementary and Montrose High School.



Ruby grew up and found herself a handsome cowboy by the name of Floyd McCarty. They married in Aztec, New Mexico on Christmas Eve in 1955.



Floyd and Ruby traveled the rodeo circuit for years before finally settling down in Santa Maria, CA, to start a family. Together they had four children, Rocky, Ty, John, and Stephanie.



Eventually they moved to Moses Lake, WA, where she worked at the country club for many years. After the passing of their son, Ty, they moved to Grand Junction, where they would spend the rest of their days.



Ruby loved to play bingo and cards. Her favorites were Kings in the Corner and Pinochle. In earlier years she enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved to dance, mostly polka. Ruby absolutely loved to spoil her family with her home cooking. She was especially known for her amazing cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, and Navajo tacos.



Ruby is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Scott (Terry) of Grand Junction; son, John McCarty of Grand Junction; three granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mariellen Charlesworth of Grand Junction; sister, Evelyn Dickerson of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Velma Barks; husband, Floyd McCarty; sons, Rocky and Ty, and brothers, Clayton, Tommy and Truman.



Ruby was an amazing woman full of love, spunk and witty remarks. She loved her family and the Lord. She will be greatly missed.



Graveside service will be held on August 1, 10:00 a.m. at the Olathe Cemetery.

