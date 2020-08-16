1/1
Rudolph Sifred Nerio
1944 - 2020
Rudolph Sifred Nerio

October 23, 1944 - June 29, 2020

Rudolph Sifred Nerio, age 75, passed away on July 29, 2020.

Rudolph Nerio was born on October 23, 1944, in Saginaw, Michigan, the son of the late Sifred and Maria Nerio. Rudolph graduated from Saginaw High School.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served as a Petty Officer 3rd class in the Vietnam War. Rudolph was also a member of the VFW, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the American Legion.

One of Ruldolph's favorite past times was wood working and he was often described as the life of the party, and a huge jokester. He was always dedicated to his family.

He was preceded in death by Sifred and Maria Nerio, and sister, Raquel Paramo.

Rudolph is survived by his wife, Patricia Hitt; five children; one sister, and four brothers.

Memorial services will be at the VA Honors Cemetery on September 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
