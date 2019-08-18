Russell James Nelson

Obituary
Russell James Nelson

October 6, 1925 - August 11, 2019

Russell "Russ" James Nelson, loving husband and father, entered into Heaven on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was 93.

Russ was born October 6, 1925, and grew up in Fort Morgan, CO. At the age of 16, he left school and home to enlist in the Army Air Corps. Russ served during WWII as an Aerial Gunner and Photographer on a B29 bomber in and around Ipswich, United Kingdom.

After the war, Russ married LeElla Timmons, and they had three daughters. They divorced, and Russ went on to marry Nadine Tiernan in 1983. Russ and Nadine were married for 36 years.

Russ retired from Century Link in 1983, after 38 years of distinguished service. In 1984, he and Nadine moved to Cedaredge, where Nadine resides today.

Russ is survived by his wife, Nadine; daughters, Linda Pappas, Deborah Nelson, and Jennifer Johnson; grandchildren, Rachel Warino, Jessica Pappas, Keith Johnson, and Skylar Pappas; nephews, John Coy, and Mark Nelson, and nieces, Amy Nelson, and Gena Netwal. Grandson, Danny Pappas, preceded him to Heaven in 2016.

A Graveside service will take place Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet World War II
