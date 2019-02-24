Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Walker. View Sign

Russell Don Walker

November 23, 1955 - February 18, 2019

Russell Don Walker, age 63, died February 18, 2019, following a brief illness.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Russ received his B.A. from Oberlin College, where he majored in mathematics and chemistry, played ice hockey, and pursued studies in trumpet and piano at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. He received a doctorate in analytical chemistry from Iowa State University.

Russ and his wife, Laura Cummins, met and married in Tallahassee, Florida, and moved to Grand Junction in 1990. Russ was a professor of environmental sciences at CMU for 26 years. He was devoted to his students and environmental causes in western Colorado.

Russ enjoyed a variety of sports, including swimming, kayaking, skiing, biking hiking, and snowshoeing. In recent years he especially enjoyed horseback riding and attending horse shows with his daughter, Kate.

Russ served on the Colorado West Land Trust board of directors since 2013. He chaired the lands committee, which oversaw the conservation of thousands of acres of Western Colorado's finest lands.

The organization benefitted greatly from his sharp intellect and easy sense of humor.

Russ is survived by his wife, Laura Cummins; daughter, Kate Walker; mother, Virginia Walker, and sister, Susan Curd.

Donations can be made in Russ's name to Colorado West Land Trust, 1006 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501 or online at



