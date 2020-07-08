Ruth A. JacobsonJanuary 20, 1930 - July 2, 2020Ruth A. Jacobson, age 90, passed away on July 2, 2020.She was born January 20, 1930. She and her husband, Loren Jacobson, lived in Littleton, Colorado for 55 years. Loren died in 2013.Ruth grew up in Maple Shade, NJ, and graduated from Glassboro (NJ) State Teacher's College in 1952. She taught for three years in Lewiston, NJ, and for four years in Denver, CO. After marrying in 1958, she decided to remain at home when her sons, Mark and Paul, were growing up.She and her husband were members of the Theosophical Society of Denver and both served as President, Loren in 1960, and Ruth in 1967. Both were enthusiastic classical music lovers and attended many concerts and encouraged the hearing and study of classical music. They often helped classical music performers who came to Denver. Ruth moved from Littleton to Grand Junction, CO in 2015 to be closer to family.She is survived by sons, Mark, and wife, Holly, and their daughters, Alaura and Ella in Fruita, CO, and Paul and wife, Holly, and their children, Andrea, Eileen, Eric and Drew in Lafayette, IN.Services will be held at Browns Chapel, 904 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction, Saturday, July 11 at 11:00a.m.