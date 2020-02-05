Ruth Delena Hull
March 31, 1925 - January 29, 2020
Ruth Delena Hull, age 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 29, 2020.
Born March 31, 1925 in Pierce, McIntosh, Oklahoma, to John Commodore Hightower and Maudie Delena Hightower, Ruth graduated from Washington Union High School in Centerville, California.
Ruth was employed for 30 plus years by Westinghouse Corp. in Sunnyvale, CA as an accounting/payroll assistant.
Ruth was a founding member of the Colorado West Quilt Guild in 1990. She enjoyed quilting and watching over her family. Ruth was one of 12 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and all but one brother and a grandson, Matthew Smith.
Ruth is survived by her son, David Glenn Smith (Vicki), of Pasco, Washington; daughters, Sharon Dorlac Thompson (Doyle), of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Wanda Jean Cunningham (Tim) of Milpitas, California. She had five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren and one due soon.
Memorial services will be Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 1350 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020