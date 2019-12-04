Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. Heath. View Sign Service Information Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 (970)-249-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth E. Heath



March 11, 1928 - November 27, 2019



Montrose lost a pillar of the community on November 27, 2019, when Ruth Heath passed away peacefully at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction.



Ruth E. Heath was born in Montrose, Colorado on March 11, 1928. Her parents were John Schleich and Elizabeth (Schaaf) Schleich. She attended elementary school at Oak Grove, Riverside and for a short while in Nebraska. Ruth graduated from Montrose High School in 1947. She married John London from Olathe, Colorado in 1948 and they were blessed with a son, Calvin, in 1950. The marriage ended in divorce and Ruth was a single mom for six years, until she married W. Howard Heath in 1961.



Mrs. Heath worked at Montrose County Abstract for 30 years and was elected as the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder for 20 years. When retired, Ruth volunteered in the gift shop at Montrose Memorial Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and served as treasurer of United Methodist Women for many years. She had been a member of the Methodist Church longer than anyone attending. Ruth was also in Altrusa and Republican Women's Club. Both she and Howard enjoyed being active in the Uncompahgre Trail Riders and the Montrose Historical Society. She loved canning fresh fruit, baking banana bread, peach cobbler and trying new recipes for guests and hunters at their mountain cabin.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Robert; younger sister, Helen, and her husband of 56 years, Howard. Her younger brother, Larry Schleich lives in Grand Junction and Robert's widow, Irene (George), lives with her son, Kenny (Chris) Schleich in Montrose. Ruth is also survived by son, Calvin (Sharon) London of Olathe; step-son, Alan (Judy) Heath of Grand Junction; step-daughter, Sheri, of Fruita, Colorado; grandsons, Jamison (Jennifer) London, Tyler (Kimberly) London, Aaron Heath (Kassy Xia) and Ryan Schmidt; granddaughters, Carrie London, Kim Martin (Jason), and Rene Schmidt; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Ruth will long be remembered for her loyalty, generosity, and devotion to friends, family, and worthy causes. She was the "wind beneath our wings", a source of inspiration and admiration. Please make donations to HopeWest or The Montrose Historical Society in her honor. Crippin Funeral Home is handling the service on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Montrose United Methodist Church, followed by internment at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Montrose.



